Sundance: FilmNation, Roadside Attractions acquire 'Beatriz At Dinner'

The companies have jointly picked up North American rights to Miguel Arteta’s dramatic comedy of manners starring Salma Hayek.

The partnership marks FilmNation’s first foray into North American distribution.

The partners have also acquired rights for Australia and New Zealand and worked together as international sales agent and US or North American distributor on Mr Holmes, All Is Lost, A Most Wanted Man and Mud.

Mike White wrote the screenplay to the story about a passionate Los Angeles healer who gets into a dinner party row with a property developer played by John Lithgow.

Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky also star.



The film is a Bron Studios/Killer Films production in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Pamela Koffler, Aaron L Gilbert, David Hinojosa and Christine Vachon produced, while executive producers were Jason Cloth, Andy Pollack, Alan Simpson, Richard McConnell, Lewis M Hendler, Jose Tamez and Brad Feinstein.

WME Global, CAA and UTA Independent Film Group negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.​



