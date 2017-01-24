Sundance: Fox Searchlight closing on $10m 'Patti Cake$' deal

The distributor is understood to be closing on a worldwide deal for Geremy Jasper’s feature directorial debut after all-night negotiations. Separately, Netflix has picked up Icarus.

Danielle MacDonald stars as an aspiring white rapper in the U.S. Dramatic Competition entry that premiered on Monday and screens four more times this week in Park City.

WME Global and CAA represent the filmmakers. Brazil’s RT Features financed the film and produced alongside The Department Of Motion Pictures and Stay Gold Features.

It is understood rival buyers included Amazon Studios, Lionsgate and Annapurna.

Meanwhile Netflix picked up its third film in two days (fourth if the deal on the Hulk Hogan documentary has closed), acquiring world rights to Bryan Fogel’s U.S. Documentary Competition selection Icarus, about sports doping.

The documentary is an Impact Partners presentation in association with Chicago Media Project, Diamond Docs and Alex Productions. UTA Independent Film Group represented the filmmakers in the deal.











