Sundance: Netflix in $8m deal for 'To The Bone'

Streaming giant picks up Sundance drama starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves.

Netflix has acquired the world on Marti Noxon’s U.S. Dramatic Competition selection starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves following its world premiere on Sunday in Park City.

Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures and Karina Miller of Sparkhouse Media produced the anorexia drama with AMBI Media Group heads Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, who also financed.



Executive producers are Talal Al Abbar, Joseph Lanius, Anita Gou and Matthew J Malek. CAA and WME Global represented rights.

Earlier in the day the streaming giant picked up world rights to Bryan Fogel’s U.S. Documentary Competition selection Icarus, about sports doping.

The documentary is an Impact Partners presentation in association with Chicago Media Project, Diamond Docs and Alex Productions. UTA Independent Film Group represented the filmmakers in the deal.

Tuesday’s developments follow a trio of deals that emerged on Monday for The Incredible Jessica James, Joshua: Teenager Vs Superpower, and Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press.











