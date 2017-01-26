Sundance: 'The Little Hours' heads to Gunpowder & Sky

The company that recently acquired FilmBuff has picked up North America and select territories on Jeff Baena’s latest drama.

Baena’s follow-up to Sundance 2016 selection Joshy and Sundance 2014 entry Life After Beth stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Micucci as Italian nuns having a hard time keeping their vow of celibacy.

The cast includes Dave Franco, John C Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Lauren Weedman, Paul Reiser, Adam Pally, Paul Weitz, Jon Gabrus and Nick Offerman.

Liz Destro of Destro Films produced The Little Hours with Plaza. Starstream Media, Bow and Arrow Entertainment, Foton Pictures, Concourse Media and Exhibit served as executive producers.

Jake Hanly and Janet Brown negotiated on behalf of Gunpowder & Sky with WME Global and CAA for the filmmakers.