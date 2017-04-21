First trailer for Cannes opener 'Ismael's Ghosts' starring Marion Cotillard

Arnaud Desplechin’s drama co-stars Mathieu Amalric, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Louis Garrel.

The first trailer for Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts, which will open the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, has been released. It’s in French with no subtitles.

The film, playing out of competition at Cannes, stars Mathieu Amalric as a filmmaker who is sent mad by the return of an ex-lover. He is then visited by the ghosts of people who have been important in his life. Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Louis Garrel co-star.

Ismael’s Ghosts is sold by Wild Bunch and produced by Paris-based Why Not Productions. Magnolia has acquired US rights.

Desplechin is a Cannes regular. He was on the main competition jury in 2016 and his film Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian competed for the Palme d’Or in 2013.

His last film, My Golden Days was screened as part of Directors’ Fortnight in 2015, where it won the SACD Prize.

