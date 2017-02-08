Jacob Tremblay joins 'The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan'

The star of last year’s Oscar contender Room has come on board Xavier Dolan’s drama, which is shooting now in Montreal.

Seville International handles international sales on the project from Sons of Manual and Lyla Films that also stars Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon and Kathy Bates.

Principal photography will continue in Prague, the UK and New York once shooting has wrapped in Canada.

Tremblay will play a young actor who embarks on a life-changing correspondence with a US TV star and recounts the friendship years later in an interview.

“The talent involved in this project is unparalleled,” said Anick Poirier, senior vice-president of sales at Seville International.

“Xavier is a visionary and he has proven once again that he attracts first-class actors by adding Tremblay to this superb ensemble. We’re looking forward to sharing this project with the world.”

Lyse Lafontaine of Lyla Films and Dolan and Nancy Grant of Sons of Manual are producing The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan. Joe Iacono is the executive producer.

Mars Films will distribute in France and CAA represents the US. eOne and Les Films Séville will directly distribute throughout Canada and Québec.