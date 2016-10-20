'La La Land' secures AFI FEST centrepiece slot

Damien Chazelle’s lauded romantic musical will screen at the festival on November 15.

Venice Coppa Volpi best actress winner Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land, Chazelle’s exuberant follow-up to Whiplash.

The film takes place in contemporary Los Angeles as two aspiring artists fall in love. Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label will release on December 16.

As previously announced, the world premiere of Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply will open the festival on November 10 and Elle star Isabelle Huppert will receive a tribute on November 13.

Annette Bening will also be the subject of a tribute on November 16 followed by a centerpiece gala screening of 20th Century Women. Robert De Niro starrer The Comedian will receive its world premiere as a special screening on November 11.

AFI FEST runs through November 17.