Christina Hendricks, Alysia Reiner, Anna Camp join 'Egg'

Dark comedy set to shoot in New York later this summer.

Production company Over Easy has castChristina Hendricks, Alysia Reiner, and Anna Camp as the leads in Egg.

The story centres on a conceptual artist and her passive-aggressive husband who invite a pregnant art school rival and her power-hungry husband to their loft in the Bronx for dinner, and surprise their guests with the artist’s work-in-progress – a radical alternative to motherhood. David Alan Basche and Gbenga Akinnagbe will also star.

Marianna Palka will direct the comedy from a script written by Risa Mickenberg, author of Taxi Driver Wisdom. Palka is a four time Sundance Film Festival alumnus whose directorial debut Good Dick premiered in 2008.

Hendricks is best known for Mad Men and recently starred in The Neon Demon. She was just announced as a lead in the upcoming NBC series Good Girls. Upcoming films include Candy Jar, for Netflix, with Helen Hunt, Crooked House, based on the Agatha Christie novel, opposite Glenn Close, and The Burning Woman opposite Sienna Miller, directed by Jake Scott and produced by Ridley Scott .

Reiner is an actress who moved into producing with last summer’s Equity, in which she also starred. The film premiered at Sundance in 2016 and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. She is known for Orange is the New Black and FX’s Better Things.

Camp can next be seen starring in Pitch Perfect 3. She also appeared in Woody Allen’s Cafe Society, as well as The Help. On television, Camp recently starred in Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt.