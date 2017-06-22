First Pond Entertainment plots 'Superpowerless' release

EXCLUSIVE: Company lines up North American launch; closes deals for UK, Germany.

First Pond Entertainment will distribute the drama Superpowerless in North America and has earmarked a late summer slot.

The company holds worldwide rights and has licensed the UK, Asia, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia to 108 Media.

Josiah Polhemus stars in Superpowerless as Bob, a fortysomething man struggling to navigate his way through life.

The key difference between Bob and other men of his age is he used be Captain Truth, a masked superhero who fought crime in the Bay Area and has seen his powers wan.

The film received its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

First Pond founder and president Oliver Ike negotiated the worldwide rights deal with the filmmakers.

The company’s North American releases include Man From Reno, Seoul Searching, Trashed, and Family Portrait In Black And White.



