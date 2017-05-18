Fox Searchlight boards ‘Old Man And The Gun’

Film is based on article in The New Yorker magazine.

Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired North American and UK rights to David Lowery’s Old Man And The Gun.

Endgame Entertainment financed and produced the crime drama that just wrapped production in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Old Man And The Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, from his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt, who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

Lowery wrote and directed the film based on a short story by David Grann that appeared in The New Yorker.

The film stars Oscar winners Robert Redford, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek, alongside Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Tika Sumpter.

Endgame Entertainment’s James D. Stern, Condé Nast Entertainment’s Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler produced.

Wildwood Enterprises, Identity Films’ Anthony Mastromauro, Sailor Bear’s Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston and Bill Holderman also produced.

Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Patrick Newall and Tango Entertainment’s Tim Headington served as executive producers.

“We are thrilled to be part of a film with such an extraordinarily talented cast,” Searchlight presidents Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula said. “David Lowery directing the incomparable Robert Redford in such a compelling and incredible real life story is exactly the kind of project we seek out.”

Lowery said: “It’s just been a thrill to team up with so many legends and heroes in telling this wild and wooly tale, and I couldn’t be more excited to have everyone at Fox Searchlight along for what’s shaping up to be a pretty fun ride.”

Stern said: “Having the opportunity to work again with Robert Redford on David Lowery’s film with such iconic resonance is a dream come true. And I can’t think of a better partner than Fox Searchlight.”

Ostroff and Steckler commented: “Condé Nast Entertainment started with the express purpose of finding incredible articles like the one written by David Grann for The New Yorker in which the story of Forrest Tucker’s life really resonated with readers. It has been gratifying to work with our producing partners and the tremendous talents like David Lowery, Robert Redford and our amazing cast to bring this story to life on the big screen. We’re very happy that Fox Searchlight came on board.”

The deal was brokered by Fox Searchlight’s senior vice-president of acquisitions and co-productions Ray Strache and executive vice-president of business affairs Megan O’Brien with WME and CAA with Stern on behalf of Endgame.

The film is overseen by Fox Searchlight’s co-heads of production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, senior vice-president of production Anikah McLaren and director of production Taylor Freidman.