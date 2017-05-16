Gravitas Ventures boards 'Kim Dotcom: Caught In The Web'

The film directed by Annie Goldson premiered at SXSW and screened at Hot Docs.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired US distribution and international sales rights to the documentary, which new senior vice president of global sales Scott Kaplan will be touting to buyers in Cannes.

Nolan Gallagher for Gravitas and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films negotiated the acquisition on behalf of the producer Alexander Behse.

The company plans to release the film in the US on August 22, with the aim of aligning international release dates to give global audiences simultaneous access to the documentary.

Kim Dotcom: Caught In The Web centres on the notorious Internet hacker, born Kim Schmitz, behind the file-sharing platform Megaupload. Dotcom moved to New Zealand with his family in early 2012 and was soon raided and arrested by the New Zealand police who were acting on behalf of the FBI - and has been fighting extradition to the US ever since.

Charges against him span copyright infringement, racketeering, conspiracy, fraud and money laundering, carrying a possible 80-year prison sentence. The battle between Dotcom and both the US government and entertainment industry is one that goes to the heart of ownership, privacy and piracy in the digital age.

“We were drawn to this fascinating documentary because love or hate Kim Dotcom, it is hard to take your eyes off this iconoclastic renegade,” Gravitas CEO and founder Nolan Gallagher said.

“I am excited to be working with Gravitas. It’s great to have US distribution and sales under one roof. That should make a global day-and-date easier to achieve,” Behse commented.