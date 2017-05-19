'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' crosses $400m international

Alien: Covenant on $46.7m heads into big second weekend.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 stands at $401.3m through Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International.

The film directed by James Gunn, with the returning cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Michael Rooker, has opened everywhere.

Beauty And The Beast has amassed $717.1m at the international box office.

Fox International’s latest tentpole Alien: Covenant stands at $46.7m after debuting in 33 territories last week.

Ridley Scott’s latest instalment in the Alien franchise will debut in 55 additional territories this week, including Russia and Germany.

The film stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterson and Billy Crudup and opens in North America this week.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn action-comedy Snatched stands at $3.4m and opens in the UK this week, along with four other territories.

Dreamworks Animation’s The Boss Baby has grossed $293.6m, while Logan has grossed $381.4m.

Hidden Figures has reached $60.3m internationally and Gifted has earned $2m.

Warner Bros Pictures International’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword has reached $39.2m and opens in five markets this weekend, including the UK, France, South Korea, Australia and Brazil.

Guy Ritchie’s action-adventure stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular character alongside Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou.

The heist comedy Going In Style stands at $33.7m.

The LEGO Batman Movie stands at $135.2m, while Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl starrer Unforgettable has $4.3m and will open in Mexico this week.

Universal Pictures International’s The Fate Of The Furious has reached $985.6m. The film stands at $1.197bn worldwide, making the action thriller directed by F. Gary Gray Universal’s fifth title to cross $1bn worldwide.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya stands at $41.8m as it heads into eight territories this week including Brazil, South Korea and Italy, while M. Night Shyamalan’s Split has earned $138.1m.

Lionsgate International’s The Shack has grossed $31.8m and will open in Australia next week.

Paramount Pictures International sci-fi action film Ghost In The Shell has reached $127.2m.