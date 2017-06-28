Jodie Comer joins BBC America’s 'Killing Eve'

Comer joins previously announced Sandra Oh in female-led drama set to debut in 2018.

BBC America announced on Wednesday that Jodie Comer has been cast in a lead role opposite Sandra Oh in Killing Eve.

The eight-episode drama is based on novellas by Luke Jennings and centres on Eve (Oh), a security services operative and Villanelle (Comer), an elegant and talented killer. The spy action thriller follows the two women as they go head-to-head in a game of cat-and-mouse.

The series produced by Sid Gentle Films comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of BBC UK and Amazon’s Fleabag, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris will also serve as executive producers on the original series.

Comer’s credits include The White Princess, the recent adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, drama series Doctor Foster, and BBC America miniseries Thirteen, for which she was nominated for a best leading actress BAFTA award. Comer is represented by Independent Talent Group and ICM Partners.

Sarah Barnett, BBC America president, said: “Jodie Comer is amazing, and will capture the precise, genius psychopathy of the character Villanelle. With Sandra Oh playing her foil and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as creator, there is a boatload of brilliance fueling this new show.”