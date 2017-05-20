Morgan Spurlock joins ‘Vegas Baby’

The documentary debuted at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Morgan Spurlock has come on board Amanda Micheli’s film on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) Vegas Baby as an executive producer, along with his business partner Jeremy Chilnick.

Vegas Baby follows aspiring parents from all walks of life who place themselves in the hands of a Las Vegas doctor and his annual contest, which offers the prize of a free round of IVF, with no guarantee of success. Contestants post video entries online telling their stories, counting on the votes of strangers to make their dreams of becoming parents true.

The film navigates the complexities of America’s fertility industry and paints an intimate portrait of the diverse individuals determined to have a baby against all odds.

On the heels of a national Tugg theatrical release, FilmRise launched Vegas Baby on Mother’s Day for purchase or rent on all major digital platforms.

The film will have its national public television broadcast premiere on America Reframed on June 27. In July, it will be released worldwide on a subscriber video on-demand platform to be announced at a later date.

Spurlock is best known for his 2004 documentary Super Size Me which received an Oscar nomination for best documentary.

“I am so proud to be a part of this important movie and to have the opportunity to share it with audiences,” Spurlock said. “As the parent of a beautiful baby boy who came into our life through IVF, I understand the struggle and desire that comes with wanting a child in your life. The entire process can be a strain beyond words: mentally, emotionally, financially…but for us, it was worth it all in the end.”

Micheli said: “Despite the fact that 1 in 6 couples worldwide struggles with infertility, it is rarely talked about. We are thrilled to have Morgan on our team to help us break the silence around this issue, which is so often misunderstood.”