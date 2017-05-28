‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ debuts in North America on $62m

Disney holds top two box office spots; ‘Pirates’ on course for $77m over four-day Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales debuted at number one in North America on an estimated $62.2m over the three-day portion of Memorial Day weekend.

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg’s fifth instalment of the Pirates franchise opened in 4,276 sites and is projected to gross $77m over four days.

The film starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Javier Bardem lifted The Walt Disney Studios past the $1bn mark at the North American box office on Friday, the first studio to do so this year.

Meanwhile, Disney holds the top two spots as Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 continues to perform well for the distributor on $19.9m for $333.2m for second place.

Paramount opened Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron at number three on a paltry $18.1m from 3,647 screens.

Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant ranks fourth after adding $10.5m from 3,772 venues in its second week of release through Fox, taking a steep 70.9% drop from last week.

Warner Bros drama Everything, Everything dropped two spots for fifth place, earning $6.2m in 2,801 theatres.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul and action comedy Snatched, at number six and seven, have reached $13.6m and $40.2m respectively through Fox.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword fell three places and 55% for eighth place on $3.2m for $33.9m to date.

Dreamworks Animation’s The Boss Baby generated $1.7m to rank ninth in its ninth week for a $169m running total.

Beauty And The Beast became the eighth film to cross the $500m mark and Disney’s fourth release to reach that milestone. The tentpole ranks 10th in its 11th weekend.

This week’s wide releases are Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, David Thewlis and Robin Wright; and Fox’s animation Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms.

Estimated top 10 North America May 26-28, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (-) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $62.2m –

2 (2) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $19.9m $333.2m

3 (-) Baywatch (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $18.1m $22.7m

4 (1) Alien: Covenant (Fox) Fox International $10.5m $57.3m

5 (3) Everything, Everything (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $6.2m $21.5m

6 (6) Diary Of A Wimpy The Long Haul (Fox) Fox International $4.4m $13.6m

7 (4) Snatched (Fox) Fox International $3.9m $40.2m

8 (5) King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $3.2m $33.9m

9 (8) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $1.7m $168.9m

10 (9) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $1.6m $500.6m