Rob Reiner’s 'LBJ' gets release date

Woody Harrelson stars as the 36th US President.

Electric Entertainment has set the North American theatrical release for LBJ for November 10, 2017.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richard Jenkins, Bill Pullman, Jeffrey Donovan and Michael Stahl-David alongside Harrelson.

LBJ picks up the story as Senate majority Leader Lyndon Johnson loses the 1960 Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy, played by Donovan.

Johnson agrees to be his young rival’s running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president.

That all changes on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency.

As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary and Attorney-General Bobby Kennedy and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell as he seeks to honour JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Reiner, Matthew George, Liz Glotzer, Trevor White and Tim White served as producers.

This will be the next official release for Electric Entertainment’s newly created domestic division headed by Zac Reeder, which also released the Tribeca Film Festival title The Book Of Love starring Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Biel and Maisie Williams in January.