Sandra Oh set to star in BBC America's 'Killing Eve'

Female-led spy series created by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge will debut in 2018.

BBC America announced on Tuesday that Sandra Oh has been cast in the title role of the network’s eight-episode scripted series Killing Eve.

Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, BBCA’s Killing Eve centres on Eve, a bored pay-grade security services operative and Villanelle, an elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. The spy action thriller follows the two women as they go head-to-head in a game of cat-and-mouse.

The series produced by Sid Gentle Films comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of BBC UK and Amazon’s Fleabag, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris will serve as executive producers alongside Waller-Bridge.

Oh has appeared in TV series such as American Crime and HBO’s Arli$$, but is most known for her Golden Globe-winning turn in ABC’s long-running drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Her film credits include Sideways, Under The Tuscan Sun, The Princess Diaries and Dancing At The Blue Iguana.

Waller-Bridge said: “I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra! I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role.”

BBC America president Sarah Barnett added: “Sandra Oh has the ability to go from wrenching to funny to total mess with a genius lightness of touch. Phoebe’s vision is absolutely original, and Sandra is utterly perfect casting we think for this key role.”