SBIFF confirms 2018 dates

SBIFF executive director Roger Durling announces the 33rd edition of the festival will begin on January 31, 2018.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has announced the confirmed dates for the 33rd year of the festival.

The festival will run from Wednesday, January 31 through Saturday, February 10, 2018.

Festival events will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including the Arlington Theatre and the newly restored historic Riviera Theatre.

In addition to screening numerous films, including US and world premieres, SBIFF is known for programmess such as the Tribute Honour which counts Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Damien Chazelle, and Janelle Monáe among recipients.

The festival, known as a key stop in the award season race, is also known for its Panel Series, where accomplished industry guests come together for in-depth discussions.

“After another fantastic year, we are ready to hit the ground running for 2018,” Roger Durling, executive director of SBIFF, said. “We look forward to continuing our growth and bringing exciting new developments to the Santa Barbara community, and we plan to make our 33rd installment the best festival yet.”

SBIFF passes will be available starting August 1. For more information, click here.