US Briefs: Covert Media sells 'Earthquake', 'The Night Watchmen'
Covert Media’s foreign language label Lexica Films announced on Thursday it had licenced multiple territories at AFM to disaster film Earthquake and fantasy thriller The Night Watchmen.
Earthquake (pictured) and The Night Watchmen have gone in: Japan (AT Entertainment), South Korea (First Run), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), India (One World Movies), Indonesia (Moxienotion), Malaysia and Vietnam (Sahamongkol), and Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Colombia (Cinestar).
Splendid has picked up The Night Watchmen for Germany, as well as Fox TV for pan-Asia. Senior vice-president of international Jim Harvey – in Buenos Aires for the Ventana Sur market – takes the lead on Lexica sales for president of international Liz Kim Schwan.
- The 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present the cast of Hidden Figures with the Ensemble Performance Award on January 2 at the annual film awards gala. Stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner and Jim Parsons are expected to attend.
- Hailing a successful debut collaboration in 2016, UniFrance and Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival have announced the second edition of Mercado del Cine Francés en Miami. The French film sales market will take place within the overall festival programme of the 34th Miami Film Festival that runs from March 5-7.
- Romanian culture minister Corina Șuteu, founder of the Making Waves festival and a long-time promoter of Romanian cinema in the US, will attend this year’s edition December 1-8 in New York after shepherding a new law that increases local production support. The measure paves the way for what officials said would be a more transparent and open funding apparatus and offer financial support for international co-productions where the Romanian participation is at least 10%.
