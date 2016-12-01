US Briefs: Covert Media sells 'Earthquake', 'The Night Watchmen'

Covert Media’s foreign language label Lexica Films announced on Thursday it had licenced multiple territories at AFM to disaster film Earthquake and fantasy thriller The Night Watchmen.

Earthquake (pictured) and The Night Watchmen have gone in: Japan (AT Entertainment), South Korea (First Run), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), India (One World Movies), Indonesia (Moxienotion), Malaysia and Vietnam (Sahamongkol), and Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Colombia (Cinestar).

Splendid has picked up The Night Watchmen for Germany, as well as Fox TV for pan-Asia. Senior vice-president of international Jim Harvey – in Buenos Aires for the Ventana Sur market – takes the lead on Lexica sales for president of international Liz Kim Schwan.