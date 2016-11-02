US Briefs: Open Road snaps up animation 'Spark'

The distributor has acquired US rights to the animation Spark, which Double Dutch International represents for sales at the AFM outside the US with the exception of China and South Korea.

Hilary Swank, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart, Jessica Biel and newcomer Jace Norman star in the ToonBox Entertainment, Redrover Co, Shanghai Hoongman Technology Co, and Gulfstream Pictures.

Open Road Films plans an April 14, 2017, theatrical release on the space adventure inspired by the 16th century Chinese novel Journey To The West. Canadian Aaron Woodley directed.

Hoe Jin Ha, Hong Kim, Jay HJ Ahn and Daniel Woo served as executive producers alongside Gulfstream Pictures’ Mike Karz and Bill Bindley.