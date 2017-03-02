AFI FEST 2017 announces festival dates
2016 event opened with world premiere of Rules Don’t Apply directed by and starring ill-fated Oscar best picture presenter Warren Beatty.
The 31st annual AFI Fest will take place in Hollywood from November 9-16.
The festival has become a key awards season platform in recent years and is an Oscar-qualifying event for the live-action and animated short film categories.
Last year’s AFI FEST highlights included Pablo Larraín’s Jackie starring Oscar-nominated Natalie Portman, best director Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, and a conversation with director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Moonlight – the eventual winner of the best picture Oscar last weekend.
AFI FEST has issued three submission deadlines for feature, documentary, experimental and short films: the early deadline on March 31, the official deadline on May 5, and the final deadline on July 14.
