AFM: 79th & Broadway and APL to sell worldwide rights to 'Red Mile'

EXCLUSIVE: 79th & Broadway to represent US rights and APL Film to handle international sales of Justin McConnell’s thriller.

Andrew van den Houten’s 79th & Broadway Entertainment and APL Film have joined forces to sell worldwide rights to Justin McConnell’s thriller Red Mile at AFM.

The film, told in real time and presented as a single take, follows a drug addict who wakes up next to a dead woman and must escape the consequences.

McConnell’s Toronto-based Unstable Ground is producing Red Mile in association with Pasha Patriki’s 9 Light Entertainment of Toronto and van den Houten’s New York-based 79th & Broadway Entertainment.

79th & Broadway Entertainment will represent US rights and APL Film handles international sales.

The film has just landed a world premiere slot at the Whistler Film Festival in Canada and stars Francesco Filice, Caleigh Le Grand and Patrick McFadden.

Van den Houten negotiated the deal with Warren Nimchuk and Brian Sweet of APL Film, and Unstable Ground’s McConnell.