AFM: DDI sells out on 'The Adventure Club'

Double Dutch International (DDI) chief Jason Moring announced at AFM on Saturday he has sold out the world on The Adventure Club with US rights going to Gravitas Ventures.

The distributor has also picked up select territories excluding the Middle East (Gulf Films), pan-Asia (Fox), Poland (East West), Turkey (Tanweer) and South Africa (M Net).

Billy Zane and Kim Coates star in the tale of three children who discover a coveted ancient box. Geoff Anderson directs and Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher produces alongside Glenn Paradis, Sara Shaak and Montague Entertainment’s Mark Montague.

“We are proud to fulfil our mission for The Adventure Club and happy that it has found a great home with all of our partners,” said Moring.

Separately, the executive announced John Cleese has joined Samantha Bee and Martin Short on the animated feature Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer.