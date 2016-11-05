AFM: Digital cinema outfit launches Qube Wire

EXCLUSIVE: Indian service launches in bid to counter physical DCP transportation.

Digital cinema outfit Qube Cinema is to launch digital cinema service Qube Wire, an online digital cinema distribution service aimed at doing away with Digital Cinema Package (DCP) transportation.

Targeted at the international film business, Qube Wire is billed as a secure service to issue KDMs and digitally transport DCPs to cinemas.

The service will offer industry online access to more than 120,000 screens around the world that are reachable via the platform, built through partnerships with international digital cinema companies.

Other patent-pending features already rolled-out include the ability to assign movie rights to specific territories and enforce multi-level approvals for KDM requests.

The service went through a beta-testing phase in India this year including a trial on the Indian film Kabali. According to the company, by utilizing the software the film issued more than 18,000 KDMs worldwide in over 3,500 screens across 2,400 sites.

The system’s commercial launch is due for Q1, 2017. Co-founders are Senthil Kumar and Jayendra Panchapakesan.