AFM: Shoreline signs up for 'Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy'
EXCLUSIVE: Sean Astin and Gina Gershon star in the tongue-in-cheek mystery thriller sequel.
Morris Ruskin’s Los Angeles-based sales company will introduce Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy to international buyers once the market gets underway next week.
eOne has set a US theatrical and VOD launch for January 13, 2017, on the sequel to 2012’s Bad Kids Go To Hell.
Ben Browder directs the graphic novel adaptation about a group of students in detention on school grounds who fall victim to a series of mysterious accidents.
“I’m as thrilled for us to represent Bad Kids as I was to watch it,” said Shoreline Entertainment CEO Ruskin. “It’s a particularly well-made film that never forgets to be fun, and we’re eager to play a part in its entertainment of audiences around the world.”
Melody Djavadi and Hannah Lawrence of Shoreline brokered the deal with producer-writers Barry Wernick, James R. Hallam and Matthew Sparadlin.
Shoreline’s AFM slate includes supernatural thriller The White Devil to star Cameron Monaghan.
