AFM: Voltage to tempt buyers with 'All Eyez On Me'

The Los Angeles company will introduce international sales next week on Morgan Creek Productions’ Tupac Shakur biopic.

All Eyez On Me charts the life and legacy of the late hip-hop artist and actor, including his imprisonment and time at Death Row Records where he became embroiled in the East Coast-West Coast rap war.

Benny Boom directs from a screenplay by Jeremy Haft, Ed Gonzalez and Steve Bagatourian.

Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr plays the lead role, while Jamal Woolard plays Biggie Smalls. The cast includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, and Lauren Cohan.

James G Robinson and David Robinson of Morgan Creek produce alongside Program Pictures’ LT Hutton.

The film wrapped production in Atlanta and Las Vegas last spring and the producers are in talks on a US deal.

Voltage Pictures president and COO Jonathan Deckter said, “Benny and the team have made a highly stylised, emotional, entertaining and relevant film which Voltage looks forward to bringing to the international community and the legions of Tupac fans worldwide.



“In addition, I couldn’t be happier to work with Jim, Brian, David and my friends at Morgan Creek again.”

Morgan Creek managing director Brian Robinson added, “Jonathan Deckter and the team at Voltage have the same passion in selling this film as we had in making it. We’re extremely excited to have them on board.”

Brian Robinson and Jessica VanderYacht of Morgan Creek brokered the deal with Glen Mastroberte of Latham & Watkins, and Deckter and Christian Eimer of Voltage Pictures.