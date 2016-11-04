AFM: XYZ inks key deals on sci-fi adventure 'Osiris Child'

EXCLUSIVE: Sales made in Europe, Middle East, Japan and more for SFV1: The Osiris Child.

XYZ Films has announced a slew of deals on Shane Abbess’s sci-fi adventure SFV1: The Osiris Child starring Kellan Lutz, led by a sale to Lionsgate UK.

Wild Bunch has acquired France, Germany and Switzerland on the film by Storm Alley Entertainment and Eclectik Vision in association with Phonetic Images.

In other deals, A Contracorriente Films has picked up rights for Spain, Falcon Films for the Middle East and Culture Entertainment Co for Japan.

Abbolita Films has pounced on South Africa, Greece, Portugal, Israel, Turkey, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and pan-Asia. XYZ continues worldwide sales here at the market.

The film takes place in a future of interplanetary colonisation as a drifter helps an employee of an off-world military contractor rescue his daughter and stave off a global crisis.

Joining Lutz on the cast are Daniel MacPherson, Luke Ford, Isabel Lucas, Temuera Morrison, Rachel Griffiths and Teagan Croft.

Matthew Graham, Brett Thornquest, Sidone Abbene and Abbess produced, and Steven Matusko serves as executive producer.

XYZ Films’ AFM slate includes Apostle, the upcoming period thriller from The Raid: Redemption series director Gareth Evans, as well as Baltasar Kormakur’s Icelandic thriller The Oath, I Kill Giants starring Zoe Saldana and Imogen Poots, and Brawl In Cell Block 99 with Vince Vaughn and Don Johnson.