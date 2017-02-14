Amazon hires European commissioning boss

Former Freemantle exec Georgia Brown joins SVoD service.

Amazon has hired Fremantle Media International executive Georgia Brown as director of original TV for Europe as its originations push accelerates, Broadcast has learned.

Brown, who was most-recently executive vice president of content and co-productions at The X Factor distributor, will lead the company’s commissioning strategy across the UK and Europe.

The streaming service has been searching for a high-profile exec to lead the push for a number of months, with Amazon Studio director Roy Price revealing his plans at the Edinburgh International Television Festival.

Former BBC Worldwide exec Brown joins following the conclusion of the first series of Jeremy Clarkson motoring format The Grand Tour.

Based in London, she will report to head of international productions Morgan Wandell.

At Fremantle Media International, Brown oversaw scripted and non-scripted acquisitions and worked closely with Fremantle Media’s indies.

She joined from Shine International in 2015, where she was senior vice president of acquisitions, working on shows such as Broadchurch, Masterchef and One Born Every Minute.