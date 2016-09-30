Amazon partners with 'Baahubali' creators on animated series

Series will stream on Amazon Prime Video India in 2017.

Amazon Prime Video is partnering with director S.S. Rajamouli, Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks on an animated series based on Telugu-language blockbuster Baahubali [pictured].

Baahubali: The Lost Legends will stream first on Amazon Prime Video India in 2017. The first teaser trailer will be available at www.Amazon.in on October 1 and 2.

“What we managed to showcase in the film was just the tip of the iceberg,” said director S. S. Rajamouli. “From the minute I started working on this story, I knew the world of Baahubali can’t be encompassed into a film or two, simply because there’s so much more to tell and animation is another way to do that.”

Graphic India co-founder and CEO Sharad Devarajan said: “Filled with political intrigue, betrayal, war, action and adventure, this animated series will take audiences on new adventures beyond the film, as we learn for the first time the events that shaped Baahubali from a young prince into a legendary hero.”

Arka Mediaworks CEO Shobu Yarlagadda said: “Having created so many iconic stories and characters, there is no one more equipped than Graphic India, to take the story of Baahubali forward. We are very excited for what’s to come.”

Produced by Arka Mediaworks, the first part of the two-part live-action movie was released worldwide in July 2015 and grossed $85m in India and $12m internationally. The second part is currently in production and scheduled for release in April 2017.

The animated series was conceived by S. S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan and Arka Mediaworks, who will all be producers along with Jeevan J. Kang, Graphic India’s executive vice president, creative, and the lead character designer for the new animated series. Graphic India’s senior animation writer, Ashwin Pande, will also be a producer on the series.