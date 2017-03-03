Amazon Studios exec Roy Price to deliver keynote at MIPTV

MTG’s Jørgen Madsen Lindemann will also speak at event.

Roy Price, vice president of Amazon Studios and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, president and CEO of MTG, will deliver keynote speeches at the MIPTV event in Cannes.

Both speakers will discuss how new technology and evolving consumer habits are changing storytelling.

The keynotes will both take place on April 3 during MIPTV, the entertainment content market which takes place in Cannes from April 3-6, 2017.

Amazon Studios created the Emmy and Golden Globe winning Transparent and delivers original content to 200 territories.

Swedish digital entertainment company MTG operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels, radio stations and online services such as video network Zoomin.TV.

Laurine Garaude, from event organiser Reed Exhibitions, said: “Jørgen Madsen Lindemann and Roy Price are two of the most knowledgeable executives in the business of content creation in the digital era and sharing their experiences with delegates will be a highlight of MIPTV.”