American Pavillion unveils ‘Industry In Focus’, ‘In Conversation’ programmes

Cannes programming features actors, film-makers, executives.

American Pavilion (AmPav) has unveiled its annual roster of events throughot Cannes.

The schedule includes In Conversation slots with producer Christine Vachon of competition entry Wonderstruck, as well as Cinetic Media’s John Sloss and Dana O’Keefe in a separate session. Sloss also produced Wonderstruck.

Additional conversations include Spike Lee and Roger Guenveur Smith, who will jet into town to talk up their Netflix special Rodney King.

Topics in the series include: The Hollywood Bubble, The Anatomy Of A Successful Movie Marketing Campaign, Hollywood & China and The Future of International Film Production.

Also under the spotlight are talks titled Making Movies That Matter, The Profession of Casting, and Taking the Smallscreen to the Bigscreen: Why TV Shows Have Started Premiering at Film Festivals.

AmPav will feature an LGBTQ showcase and awards ceremony and reception, and the Queer Night Party on May 23.

