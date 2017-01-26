Americas briefs: Cartagena tribute for Denis Lavant
The star of Holy Motors and The Lovers On The Bridge will be the subject of a retrospective at the 57th edition of the Colombian event.
Top brass at the Cartagena Film Festival will screen seven Lavant films. Besides the aforementioned pair, the tribute will include Beau Travail, Tuvalu, Mister Lonely, Journey To The West and Eva Doesn’t Sleep.
The tribute is part of the France-Colombia year supported by the Institute Français and the French embassy.
- Rickey Russert has joined I, Tonya and will play Shane Stant, the man who attacked Tonya Harding’s skating rival Nancy Kerrigan and smashed her knee. Russert joins previously announced Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney and Julianne Nicholson on the project. Production began in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month. Miramax holds US rights and Sierra/Affinity handles international sales.
