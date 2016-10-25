Americas Briefs: 'Inferno' crosses $100M worldwide

The Dan Brown adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones has surged past the milestone after ten days.

Ron Howard directed and Brian Grazer produced Inferno, which Sony opens in North America this week.

The thriller opened recently at number one in 64 markets including Germany, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Italy, where the film received its world premiere in Florence earlier this month.

The tentpole reportedly cost $75m to make and is yet to debut in is still to open in China, Japan and France.