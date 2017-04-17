Amy Schumer to star in 'I Feel Pretty'

Voltage Pictures to finance and introduce to buyers in Cannes.

Wonderland Sound & Vision and Voltage Pictures have signed Amy Schumer to play the lead in the comedy I Feel Pretty.

Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein wrote the script and Silverstein will make his feature directorial debut on the project, which Voltage is financing and will introduce to international buyers on the Croisette next month.

Plot details remain under the proverbial wraps – at least until Cannes buyers start to talk about it in the coming weeks. Voltage jointly represents US rights with UTA Independent Film Group.

The producers anticipate a summer production start for I Feel Pretty on the East Coast.

Schumer will serve as a producer alongside Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola, and Voltage’s Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier.

Phillips brought the project in for Voltage. Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer for Voltage.

Schumer was last seen in the comedy Trainwreck and stars opposite Goldie Hawn in Fox’s May 12 release, Snatched.

Next up for Schumer will be the Universal drama Thank You For Your Service opposite Miles Teller, due out in autumn.