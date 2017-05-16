Annapurna signs production deal with 'Moonlight' creators

Pastel’s partners on Moonlight, Plan B, also have deal with Megan Ellison’s company.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna has signed a two-year production with Pastel, the company run by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, producer Adele Romanski, and partners Sara Murphy, and Mark Ceryak.

The pact includes a project that Jenkins will direct and is currently writing. Plot details remain under wraps.

The deal covers future films from the Pastel partners, who will focus their development initiatives on supporting and producing projects from exceptional and emerging filmmakers.

Pastel produced best picture Oscar winner Moonlight with Plan B, who also have a deal with Annapurna.



“When looking for a place to further the mandate we established with Moonlight, Annapurna felt like the perfect home for Pastel,” the Pastel partners said.



“The breadth of stories that Megan and her team have championed since the company’s inception is inspiring. As film fans, when we see the Annapurna logo on a film we know we’re in good hands.



“It’s exciting to know that the work of the filmmakers we support through Pastel will have a home in those same good hands.”

Annapurna added: “We are so excited to begin this partnership with Pastel. We deeply admire the work done in Moonlight and couldn’t feel more aligned and impressed with Pastel’s vision for their company. We look forward to teaming up together and continuing to put filmmakers with fresh perspectives and bold voices out into the world.”