'At The End Of The Tunnel' triumphs in Seattle

Argentinian filmmaker also wins best director prize.

Rodrigo Grande’s At The End Of The Tunnel claimed the Golden Space Needle Award for best film as the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) came to a close on Sunday.

Argentinian filmmaker Grande (pictured) also won best director, while Peter Bratt’s Dolores won best documentary and David Jons (I, Daniel Blake) and Lene Cecilia Sparrok (Sami Blood) claimed the acting prizes.



The Winter (El Invierno) by Emiliano Torres won the Ibero-American competition grand jury prize, while Canada’s Chloé Robichaud won the New Directors Competition for Boundaries (Pays), and SJ Chiro’s Lane 1974 won the New American Cinema Competition.



Interim artistic director Beth Barrett said: “This year at SIFF, we celebrated extraordinary cinema from 80 countries over a marathon 25 days bringing to our audiences more than 750 screenings and events and introducing them to over 350 filmmakers and industry guests.



“Executive director Sarah Wilke and I were thrilled to present Anjelica Huston with the Festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Acting before screening the World Premiere of her newest film Trouble, as well as welcoming Sam Elliott back to the festival for a special screening of his film, The Hero. We had an incredible line-up of local films, and our documentary film selection continues to be among the best in the country.

“We also launched a new programme, the SIFF New Works-in-Progress Forum, where we screened two narrative and two documentary features in the midst of their creative process to the Seattle audience of industry and festival attendees, as well as continuing our exploration of the intersections between cinema and VR/360.”

SIFF ran from May 18-June 11.






