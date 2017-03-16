'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to get IMAX treatment

Sequel will be released in IMAX in India on April 28.

Arka Mediaworks’ fantasy film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be digitally re-mastered into the IMAX format for release in select territories.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion marks the third Indian local-language production to be released in IMAX, after 2013’s DHOOM:3 and 2014’s Bang Bang!

Director S.S. Rajamouli’s sequel to his historical fantasy Baahubali: The Beginning, picks up again with hero Shivudu (Prabhas) as he comes to terms with his legacy and the responsibility placed on him by this knowledge.

The film, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia will be released in IMAX theatres in India on April 28, followed by select international markets.

“With Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, we are excited to continue our commitment to playing local-language blockbusters in India by offering IMAX fans this thrilling finale to the epic and highly successful Indian franchise from Arka Mediaworks and director S.S. Rajamouli,” said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and senior executive vice-president, IMAX Corp.

“A major factor for the wide appeal of the Baahubali films is the scale and immersive nature with which we designed and filmed them. So it is very exciting that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released in the IMAX format, which best showcases this and gives the viewer a great experience,” added Rajamouli.