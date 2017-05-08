'Baahubali: The Conclusion' becomes top-grossing Indian film

The sequel has broken box office records in multiple territories.

Arka Mediaworks’ Baahubali: The Conclusion has grossed $131m worldwide since it opened on April 28, overtaking Rajkumar Hirani’s PK to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The Telugu-language film is the second installment of a two-part fantasy epic directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.

The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions, with the Hindi version promoted by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, grossed around $100m worldwide in 2015. PK, starring Aamir Khan and distributed worldwide by Disney UTV, grossed around $123m in 2014.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has also broken all-time records in North America and India. In North America, the film has grossed $13.1m, according to distributor Great India Films, making it the highest-grossing film in that territory, overtaking Dangal, also starring Aamir Khan, in 2016.

The film also overtook the all-time record set by Dangal in India, grossing $106m, easily surpassing Dangal’s $84m.

On its opening weekend, the film grossed around $81m worldwide, including $60m from India, breaking the opening weekend record set by Sultan, starring Salman Khan, in 2016.

