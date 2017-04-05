Baltasar Kormákur, SF Studios, 'James Bond' writers to adapt Jo Nesbø’s 'I Am Victor'

Baltasar Kormákur attached to direct and will produce with Borg/McEnroe’s Fredrik Wikström Nicastro.

SF Studios has picked up film rights to the bestselling Norwegian crime writer’s next book as it builds its stable of English-language films with global appeal.

Baltasar Kormákur is attached to direct and will produce through his RVK Studios alongside Fredrik Wikström Nicastro for SF Studios, producer of the upcoming Borg/McEnroe who put the Nesbø project together.

Skyfall and Casino Royale writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are currently adapting the screenplay about a morally corrupt divorce lawyer who gets himself framed for a series of murders.

Nesbø, whose books have sold more than 20million copies, will serve as executive producer with his agent Niclas Salomonsson.

“I was completely blown away by Victor - this unique and totally outrageous character that Jo Nesbø has created – and I am thrilled to bring him to the screen together with this fantastic team of collaborators,” Nicastro said.

“We’re delighted to be working with Baltasar and SF Studios to bring this exciting Jo Nesbø thriller to the screen,” said Purvis and Wade in a joint statement. “Victor is a genuinely unique character and we’re looking forward to spending time with him.”

SF Studios produced A Man Called Ove that was nominated for two Oscars this year and is currently in post on Borg/McEnroe starring Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård.