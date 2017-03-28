'Beauty And The Beast' crosses $710m global mark

Disney’s live action hit reaches a running global total of $710.5m.

Beauty And The Beast added $6.9m in North America on Monday for $325.9m, while the international total increased by $10.2m for a running total of $384.6m.

China was the top territory with $73.9m, followed by the UK on $50.9m, Brazil on $24.6m, Mexico on $23.8m and South Korea on $23.7m.

Germany has earned $17.7m, while Italy generated $16.2m, Spain $13.9m, Australia $12.2m, Russia $12.0m, Philippines $11.1m, France $8.6m, Indonesia $7.5m and Hong Kong $6.5m.

The film starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will open next in Japan on April 21.