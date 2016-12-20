By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Berlin 2017: first Panorama titles announced

20 December, 2016 | By Orlando Parfitt

South African-set The Wound, directed by John Trengove, set to kick off this year’s Panorama main programme.

The Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February) has announced the first 11 films for its Panorama strand.

The films have been grouped according to two themes - ‘Reclaiming Black History’ and ‘Europa Europa’.

The Wound, directed by John Trengove, opens this year’s Panorama main programme. Set in South Africa, it revolves around a Johannesburg businessman who takes his 17-year-old son to the circumcision ceremony of his old tribe.

The complete list of films announced so far are:

In Focus: Reclaiming Black History

The Wound (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)
Dir. John Trengove
European premiere

I Am Not Your Negro (France / USA / Belgium / Switzerland)
Dir. Raoul Peck
European premiere

Vazante (Brazil / Portugal)
Dir. Daniela Thomas
World premiere

Europa Europa

Politics, Instructions Manual (Spain)
Dir. Fernando León de Aranoa
European premiere

Fighting Through the Night (Canada)
Dir. Sylvain L’Espérance
International premiere

Casting JonBenet (USA)
Dir. Kitty Green
International premiere

Honeygiver Among the Dogs (Bhutan)
Dir. Dechen Roder
European premiere

Centaur (Kyrgyzstan / France / Germany / Netherlands)
Dir. Aktan Arym Kubat
World premiere

Pendular (Brazil / Argentina / France)
Dir. Julia Murat
World premiere

Small Talk (Taiwan)
Dir. Hui-chen Huang
International premiere

Untitled (Austria / Germany)
Dir. Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi
World premiere

 

 

 

 

 

 

