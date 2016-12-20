Berlin 2017: first Panorama titles announced

South African-set The Wound, directed by John Trengove, set to kick off this year’s Panorama main programme.

The Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February) has announced the first 11 films for its Panorama strand.

The films have been grouped according to two themes - ‘Reclaiming Black History’ and ‘Europa Europa’.

The Wound, directed by John Trengove, opens this year’s Panorama main programme. Set in South Africa, it revolves around a Johannesburg businessman who takes his 17-year-old son to the circumcision ceremony of his old tribe.

The complete list of films announced so far are:

In Focus: Reclaiming Black History

The Wound (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)

Dir. John Trengove

European premiere

I Am Not Your Negro (France / USA / Belgium / Switzerland)

Dir. Raoul Peck

European premiere

Vazante (Brazil / Portugal)

Dir. Daniela Thomas

World premiere

Europa Europa

Politics, Instructions Manual (Spain)

Dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

European premiere

Fighting Through the Night (Canada)

Dir. Sylvain L’Espérance

International premiere



Casting JonBenet (USA)

Dir. Kitty Green

International premiere



Honeygiver Among the Dogs (Bhutan)

Dir. Dechen Roder

European premiere



Centaur (Kyrgyzstan / France / Germany / Netherlands)

Dir. Aktan Arym Kubat

World premiere



Pendular (Brazil / Argentina / France)

Dir. Julia Murat

World premiere



Small Talk (Taiwan)

Dir. Hui-chen Huang

International premiere

Untitled (Austria / Germany)

Dir. Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi

World premiere

