Berlin 2017: first Panorama titles announced
South African-set The Wound, directed by John Trengove, set to kick off this year’s Panorama main programme.
The Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February) has announced the first 11 films for its Panorama strand.
The films have been grouped according to two themes - ‘Reclaiming Black History’ and ‘Europa Europa’.
The Wound, directed by John Trengove, opens this year’s Panorama main programme. Set in South Africa, it revolves around a Johannesburg businessman who takes his 17-year-old son to the circumcision ceremony of his old tribe.
The complete list of films announced so far are:
In Focus: Reclaiming Black History
The Wound (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)
Dir. John Trengove
European premiere
I Am Not Your Negro (France / USA / Belgium / Switzerland)
Dir. Raoul Peck
European premiere
Vazante (Brazil / Portugal)
Dir. Daniela Thomas
World premiere
Europa Europa
Politics, Instructions Manual (Spain)
Dir. Fernando León de Aranoa
European premiere
Fighting Through the Night (Canada)
Dir. Sylvain L’Espérance
International premiere
Casting JonBenet (USA)
Dir. Kitty Green
International premiere
Honeygiver Among the Dogs (Bhutan)
Dir. Dechen Roder
European premiere
Centaur (Kyrgyzstan / France / Germany / Netherlands)
Dir. Aktan Arym Kubat
World premiere
Pendular (Brazil / Argentina / France)
Dir. Julia Murat
World premiere
Small Talk (Taiwan)
Dir. Hui-chen Huang
International premiere
Untitled (Austria / Germany)
Dir. Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi
World premiere
