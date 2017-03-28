'Berlin Station' starring Richard Armitage heads to Europe

Spy drama licensed to Italy, Nordics and Spain.

Paramount Worldwide Television has announced a trio of international licensing deals for Berlin Station.

The spy drama will be available in Italy on TIMvision (the TIM on-demand television platform), in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland on HBO Nordic and in Spain on HBO España.

The show, which stars Richard Armitage, Richard Jenkins and Rhys Ifans, will also participate in the upcoming Paris-based TV event Series Mania (April 12-23).

Last week it was announced that Ashley Judd and Keke Palmer had joined the cast for series 2, which begins production in Berlin on March 31.

Berlin Station is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-infamous whistleblower.

The series airs on EPIX in the U.S. and is also available in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the Middle East, Israel, Central Eastern Europe, Africa, Greece, Iceland and Turkey.

It is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content and was created by New York best-selling author Olen Steinhauer.

Bradford Winters (The Americans, Boss, Oz) is the showrunner and an executive producer.