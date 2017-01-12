Berlinale Co-Production Market selects 36 projects for 2017 edition
A pool of 550 producers, sales agents and financiers will attend this year’s event.
The 14th edition of the Berlinale co-production market (Feb 12-15, 2017) at the European Film market (EFM) has revealed its line-up of 36 feature film projects.
The Berlinale team is organising a total of 1,200 one-on-one meetings for the selected projects’ producers, with a pool of 550 producers, sales agents, broadcasters, distributors, film funds and financiers from across the world scheduled to attend.
Of the 36 films, 20 have been selected for the official project selection. They were chosen from 323 submissions and have budgets ranging from 750,000 Euros to €11m. To be eligible, they must have raised 30% of their projected budget prior to the event.
The further projects will be presented in separate strands, including 10 in the Talent Project Market, organised with Berlinale Talents, which highlights emerging filmmakers.
In the Berlinale Directors segment, three directors who have previously screened films at the festival will present their new works, which are still in the early stages of development. They are Johnny Ma (Ten Thousand Happiness), Sibs Shongwe-La Mer (Colour Of The Skull), Ronny Trocker (Zorro).
Three additional projects will be presented in the Rotterdam Berlinale Express, which will see the selected films take part in both the CineMart Rotterdam and Berlinale Co-Production market.
There are three financial awards on offer: the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award of €20,000, the VFF Talent Highlight Award of €10,000, and the ARTE International Prize of €6,000.
Elsewhere, there are four confirmed companies participating in the Company Matching Programme, which will allow co-pro market attendees to meet them to discuss their projects. They are France’s Haut et Court, Israel’s Black Sheep Film Productions, Norway’s Mer Film, and Germany’s Weydemann Bros.
Berlinale Co-Production Market 2017
(in alphabetical order by production company)
- Where the Summer Went (D: Beatriz Sanchis), Animal de Luz Films, Mexico
- Psychobitch (D: Martin Lund), Ape&Bjørn, Norway
- 7500 (D: Patrick Vollrath), Augenschein Filmproduktion, Germany
- Irene (D: Celina Murga), Cepa Audiovisual & Tresmilmundos Cine, Argentina
- The Ski Jumper Who Didn’t Want to Land (D: Hans Petter Moland), Chezville & Storyline Studios, Norway
- Overgod (D: Gabriel Mascaro), Desvia Produções, Brazil
- Clear Blue (D: Lindsay MacKay), Devonshire Productions, Canada
- Man’s Fate (D: Lou Ye), Dream Factory, China & Chinese Shadows, Hong Kong, China
- The Deer (D: Bogdan George Apetri), Fantascope, Romania
- The Monster Within (D: Rodrigo Susarte), Forastero, Chile
- Lost Country (D: Vladimir Perisic), KinoElektron, France, Trilema, Serbia & MPM Film, France
- Benigno Cruz (D: Jorge Hernandez Aldana), La Pandilla Producciones, Venezuela & Lucía Films & Paloma Negra Films, Mexico
- Eloe (D: Piotr Złotorowicz), Lava Films, Poland
- Charlatan (D: Agnieszka Holland), Marlene Film Production, Czech Republic
- A Film by Verner Holm (D: Jannik Johansen), Profile Pictures, Denmark
- Blanquita (D: Fernando Guzzoni), QuijoteRampante, Chile
- Paloma’s Wedding (D: Marcelo Gomes), Rec Produtores, Brazil
- Waiting for an Angel (D: Akin Omotoso), Rififi Pictures, South Africa & Triptych Media, Canada
- Dead Noon (D: Jeff Desom), Samsa Film, Luxembourg
- Daughter of Mine (D: Laura Bispuri), Vivo Film, Italy
Berlinale Directors projects:
- Ten Thousand Happiness (D: Johnny Ma), Image X Productions, China
- Colour of the Skull (D: Sibs Shongwe-La Mer), Mille et Une Productions, France
- Zorro (D: Ronny Trocker), Zischlermann Filmproduktion, Germany
Rotterdam Berlinale Express:
- Girls of the Sun (D: Eva Husson), Maneki Films, France
- Jumpman (D: Ivan I. Tverdovsky), New People Film Company, Russia
- The Wife of the Pilot (D: Anne Zohra Berrached), Razor Film Produktion, Germany
Talent Project Market:
- The Deposit (P: Eva Sigurdardottir), Askja Films, Iceland
- MNK Boy (P: Aydin Dehzad), Kaliber Film, Netherlands / Turkey
- Shock Labor (P: Maria Carla del Rio), Marinca Filmes, Cuba
- The Bus to Amerika (P: Nefes Polat), Mars Production, Turkey
- The Space Between (P: Angela Lee), Nifty Pictures, USA
- Memoryland (P/D: Quy Bui), Pixelholic Media, Vietnam
- Tomorrow is a Long Time (P: Jeremy Chua), Potocol, Singapore
- Never the Bright Lights (P: Tonee Acejo), Quiapost Productions, Philippines
- You Will Die at Twenty (P: Hossam Elouan), Transit Films, Egypt / Sudan
- Breaking Surface (P: Julia Gebauer), Way Creative Films, Sweden
