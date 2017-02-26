Bill Paxton: Hollywood reacts to actor's death

“Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill.”

The world of Hollywood has paid tribute to actor Bill Paxton, who died after he reportedly suffered from complications following surgery.

Just some of the tributes from Twitter are below.

Tom Hanks, his co-star in Apollo 13.

“Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred with Paxton in True Lies.

“Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human.”

Dwayne Johnson

“Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin’. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, his co-star in Apollo 13.

“Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.”

Cary Elwes, his co-star in Twister:

“Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Aaron Paul

“Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP.”

Tom Ellis

“Rest in peace Bill Paxton. I Loved watching you. So sad.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

“Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo”

Debra Messing

“So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family.”

Charlize Theron

“You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family.”

Jeffrey Wright

“Sad news about Bill Paxton - too young. Always humanity, decency and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP.”

Rob Lowe

“Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.”