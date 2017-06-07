Bleecker Street acquires 'McQueen'

Production on documentary gets underway in Europe. Embankment strikes territory deals.

Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to McQueen, the documentary about the late British enfant terrible of the fashion world, Alexander McQueen.

Embankment has licensed a slew of international rights to Ian Bonhote’s film that is now shooting in London and Paris.

Deals have closed in the UK (Lionsgate UK), Germany (ProKino), Australia (Madman), Scandinavia (Non-Stop), Benelux (Paradiso), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), and Japan (Kino).

Peter Ettedgui wrote McQueen, which the producers said will use recreated scenes, interviews and archive footage to celebrate the designer’s life and work.

McQueen dazzled the world of haute couture for years. He was head designer at Givenchy, sold a controlling interest in his own company to Gucci Group, and famously designed stage clothes for David Bowie and Bjork, among others. He committed suicide in 2010 at the age of 40.

Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures are producing with Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment.

The film is fully financed by Creativity Capital, with that company’s David Gilbery and Patrick Fischer serving as executive producers.

“As Bleecker Street takes on its first documentary, we couldn’t be more excited about working with Ian on the life of Alexander McQueen,” CEO Andrew Karpen said. “We know fans will be enraptured as we look at the career of one of the fashion industry’s most revered designers.”