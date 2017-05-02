Blue Ice Docs acquires 'Integral Man'

Canadian distributor swoops before world premiere at Hot Docs on May 2.

First-time director and landscape designer Joseph Clement’s film centres on a mathematician who built an exquisite home in North America.

Toronto’s Jim Stewart spent a decade constructing Integral House to reflect his two obsessions: curves and music.

Integral Man explores the home and its meaning to Stewart, who hosts musical evenings with world-class performers such as Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman at his enclave in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood.

Sarah Keenlyside produced the film, which receives its world premiere at Hot Docs in Toronto on May 2. It screens again on May 3 and May 5.

Blue Ice Docs plans an autumn theatrical in Canada, following a festival run.