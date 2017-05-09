Bob Shaye, Barry Morrow titles on Film Sales Company Cannes slate

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Herwitz Cannes-bound with Ambition, Smitten!

The Film Sales Company has acquired worldwide sales rights to features directed by two familiar Hollywood names.

Psychological thriller Ambition is directed by New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye and produced by Unique Features, the company Shaye and former New Line president Michael Lynne launched in 2008.

The completed film centres on a beautiful young woman who must decide how far she will go to get what she wants – with or without the help of her two ardent suitors.

Shaye, whose directing credits include The Last Mimzy, produces Ambition with Unique’s Sarah Victor. Katherine Hughes, Sonoyoa Mizuno, and Giles Matthey.

Film Sales Company head Andrew Herwitz’s sales slate includes the rom-com Smitten! directed by Barry Morrow, who shared the best original screenplay Oscar for Rain Man in 1989.

Glee’s Darren Criss stars alongside model and TV star Madalina Ghenea. The story takes place in Tuscany, Italy, as a couple overcome obstacles on their way to finding true love.