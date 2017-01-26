'Borg vs McEnroe', 'Unknown Soldier', 'The Square' set for Goteborg works in progress
A total of 18 work in progress projects will participate in this year’s Nordic Film Market.
The works in progress titles set to take part in this year’s Nordic Film Market (Feb 2-5) at the Goteborg Film Festival (Jan 27 – Feb 6) have been revealed.
Among them is Borg vs McEnroe, Jans Metz’s tennis biopic starring Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe and rising Swedish talent Sverrir Gudnason as his rival Bjorn Borg.
SF International is handling international sales and has already tied up multiple deals including Curzon Artificial Eye for the UK and Nordisk Film for Scandinavia.
Also featuring as a work in progress is The Square, the latest feature from director Ruben Östlund, whose credits include Bafta-nominated avalanche comedy-drama Force Majeure.
The Swedish filmmaker’s English-language debut stars Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West in the story of an artist who installs an unusual exhibition in a public square. The Coproduction Office is handling sales.
Aku Louhimies’s The Unknown Soldier is also set to feature at the event. The Second World War historical-drama shot in Finland in summer last year on a production that included 14,000 extras. Beta Cinema is handling international sales.
Elsewhere, there will be six titles participating in the Nordic Film Lab Discovery event. These include War, What If directed by Puk Grasten and produced by Regner Grasten; LevelK has boarded international sales.
Titles in the event’s line-up of finished films include: Erik Poppe’s Oscar long-listed war drama The King’s Choice and Anton Sigurðsson’s biopic Tom Of Finland.
Works in progress titles
- A Horrible Woman dir. Christian Tafdrup
- All In dir. Christian Dyekjær
- The Charmer dir. Milad Alami
- The Guilty dir. Gustav Möller
- Darling dir. Maria Gade
- Miami dir. Zaida Bergroth
- The Eternal Road dir. AJ Annila
- The Unknown Soldier dir. Aku Louhimies
- Alma dir. Kristín Jóhannesdóttir
- The Swan dir. Ása Helga Hjörleifsdótter
- Lake Over Fire dir. Joern Utkilen
- The Ash Lad: In The Hall Of The Mountain King dir. Mikkel Sandemose
- The Outlaws dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
- Becker - The King Of Tingsryd dir. Martin Larsson
- Borg vs. Mcenroe dir. Janus Metz
- Jimmie dir. Jesper Ganslant
- The Real Estate dir. Måns Månsson, Axel Petersén
- The Square dir. Ruben Östlund
Nordic Film Lab Discovery
- War, What If dir. Puk Grasten
- The Comet dir. Bård Røssevold
- Bonsai Kitten dir. Viktor Johansson
- Jessica dir. Ninja Thyberg
- The Unpromised Land dir. Victor Lindgren
