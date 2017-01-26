'Borg vs McEnroe', 'Unknown Soldier', 'The Square' set for Goteborg works in progress

A total of 18 work in progress projects will participate in this year’s Nordic Film Market.

The works in progress titles set to take part in this year’s Nordic Film Market (Feb 2-5) at the Goteborg Film Festival (Jan 27 – Feb 6) have been revealed.

Among them is Borg vs McEnroe, Jans Metz’s tennis biopic starring Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe and rising Swedish talent Sverrir Gudnason as his rival Bjorn Borg.

SF International is handling international sales and has already tied up multiple deals including Curzon Artificial Eye for the UK and Nordisk Film for Scandinavia.

Also featuring as a work in progress is The Square, the latest feature from director Ruben Östlund, whose credits include Bafta-nominated avalanche comedy-drama Force Majeure.

The Swedish filmmaker’s English-language debut stars Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West in the story of an artist who installs an unusual exhibition in a public square. The Coproduction Office is handling sales.

Aku Louhimies’s The Unknown Soldier is also set to feature at the event. The Second World War historical-drama shot in Finland in summer last year on a production that included 14,000 extras. Beta Cinema is handling international sales.

Elsewhere, there will be six titles participating in the Nordic Film Lab Discovery event. These include War, What If directed by Puk Grasten and produced by Regner Grasten; LevelK has boarded international sales.

Titles in the event’s line-up of finished films include: Erik Poppe’s Oscar long-listed war drama The King’s Choice and Anton Sigurðsson’s biopic Tom Of Finland.

Works in progress titles

A Horrible Woman dir. Christian Tafdrup

All In dir. Christian Dyekjær

The Charmer dir. Milad Alami

The Guilty dir. Gustav Möller

Darling dir. Maria Gade

Miami dir. Zaida Bergroth

The Eternal Road dir. AJ Annila

The Unknown Soldier dir. Aku Louhimies

Alma dir. Kristín Jóhannesdóttir

The Swan dir. Ása Helga Hjörleifsdótter

Lake Over Fire dir. Joern Utkilen

The Ash Lad: In The Hall Of The Mountain King dir. Mikkel Sandemose

The Outlaws dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken

Becker - The King Of Tingsryd dir. Martin Larsson

Borg vs. Mcenroe dir. Janus Metz

Jimmie dir. Jesper Ganslant

The Real Estate dir. Måns Månsson, Axel Petersén

The Square dir. Ruben Östlund

Nordic Film Lab Discovery