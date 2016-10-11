Busan: 'Love And Vengeance' wins $15k market prize

White Building also among winners at Busan’s Asian Film Market.

Indonesian director and Busan regular Edwin (Postcards From The Zoo) picked up the Asian Project Market (APM)’s top Busan Award with his Love And Vengeance.

Sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City, the award comes with a $15,000 cash prize.

Based on a bestselling novel, Love And Vengeance follows a man trying to deal with life and love after being traumatized into impotency by violent events he witnessed at the age of 12.

The film is currently in pre-production. Meiske Taurisia, Lorna Tee and Muhammad Zaidy are attached as producers.

Neang Kavich’s Cambodia-France co-production White Building picked up the CJ Entertainment Award of $10,000 - which also gives the Korean company a first-look option, and the Arte International Prize, with €6,000 ($6,650).

White Building, which has Diamond Island director Davy Chou attached as a producer, tells the stories of three teenage boys and their neighbors in an inner-city tenement building in Cambodia.

The project is currently in script development.

APM awards list

Busan Award - Love and Vengeance (Indonesia) Edwin

From Busan Metropolitan City with $15,000 cash prize.

Bright East Films Award - The Chrysanthemum and the Guillotine (Japan) Zeze Takahisa

From Bright East Films with $15,000(USD)

CJ Entertainment Award - White Building (Cambodia-France) Neang Kavich

From CJ E&M with $10,000, CJ E&M obtains first look option.

Lotte Award - Undefined (Korea) Seo Eunyoung

From Lotte Entertainment with KW10m ($8,900). Lotte obtains first look option.

KOCCA Award - The French Woman (Korea) Kim Hee-Jung

From Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) with KW10m ($8,900).

Arte International Prize - White Building (Cambodia-France) Neang Kavich

From ARTE France with €6,000 ($6,650).

MONEFF Award - The Cold-blooded Penguin (Korea) Jang Kunjae

From MONEFF with $30,000 in post-production services and facilities, especially editing or VFX.

E-IP Market awards list

Book To Film New Creator Award - The Lawyer who sues Chosun Dynasty - Chung Myung Seob, EunHaeng Namu Publishing Co.

From Next Entertainment World (NEW) with KW10m ($8,900). Next Entertainment World obtains first look option.

E-IP Pitching New Creator Award - Sprinter: Underworld - An Jongjun, All That Story

From Next Entertainment World (NEW) with KW10m ($8,900). Next Entertainment World obtains first look option.