Busan: Showbox inks 'Luck-Key' and 'Tunnel' deals

EXCLUSIVE: Both titles have sold to multiple territories including US and UK.

South Korean studio Showbox has sold Luck-Key - the Korean remake of Japanese comedy Key Of Life - and hit disaster thriller Tunnel, starring Ha Jung-woo, to a slew of territories including the US and UK.

Directed by Lee Gae-byok. Luck-Key sold North America (JBG Pictures USA), Australia and New Zealand (JBG Pictures PTY), UK (JBG Pictures UK), China (iQiYi, Lemon Tree), Taiwan (Long Shong), Vietnam (Lotte Cinema Vietnam) and the Philippines (VIVA Communication).

The film tells the story of a perfectionist assassin who falls and hits his head in a sauna, giving him amnesia. When a down-and-out actor switches locker keys with him, they switch lives until the hitman, who soon becomes an action hero on TV, starts to remember things.

Based on Uchida Kenji’s Key Of Life, the Korean version stars Yoo Hai-jin, Lee Joon, Cho Yoon-hee and Im Ji-yeon.

Luck-Key has a market screening in Busan tomorrow (Oct 9).

A Hard Day director Kim Seong-hun’s latest thriller Tunnel, which clocked up over $47m at the Korean box office over the summer according to Showbox, sold to North America (Well Go USA), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (tomJBG Pictures PTY), the UK (JBG Pictures UK), Turkey and Turkish-speaking Cyprus (Associated Euromedia), Japan (New Select), China (iQiYi, Lemon Tree), Taiwan (Eagle International), Vietnam (Lotte Cinema Vietnam), the Philippines (VIVA Communication) and Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei (Edko Films).

Starring Ha Jung-woo as a man who gets trapped under a mountain in a tunnel collapse, the film features Doona Bae as his wife and Oh Dal-su as one of the lead rescue workers.